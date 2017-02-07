Appeal by Const. James Forcillo to be heard in October, convicted in Sammy Yatim shooting

TORONTO – A Toronto police officer who gunned down a troubled teen on a streetcar more than three years ago is expected to have his appeal heard by Ontario’s top court in October.

Const. James Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison last July but has been granted bail while he appeals his attempted murder conviction and sentence.

His lawyers say his bail has been extended until Oct. 1, with his case scheduled to be heard the following day at the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

Forcillo was acquitted in January 2016 of attempted murder in the death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim but was found guilty of attempted murder for continuing to fire after the dying teen had fallen to the floor of an empty streetcar.

The judge who sentenced him said Forcillo abused his authority in a way that undermines public trust in law enforcement and the justice system.

Justice Edward Then said that in letting loose a second volley of shots on Yatim in July 2013, Forcillo committed an “egregious breach of trust” and his sentence must serve as notice to other police officers.