February 6, 2017 6:27 pm
Updated: February 6, 2017 7:17 pm

‘Harambe’ Cheeto selling for almost $100,000 US on Ebay

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News
valuestampsinc / ebay
Looking to add to your Cheeto collection, rather, are you looking to start your Cheeto collection?

If you have $100,000 US sitting around you can purchase a “one of a kind” Cheeto from Ebay.

The Cheeto in question shares a resemblance to the gorilla Harambe who was killed last year at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“I opened up a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla,” the seller wrote in the description. “This item is one of a kind!”

The Cheeto has now been bid on 119 times, raising it’s price to $99,999.00, You won’t get the bag it came in but don’t worry, the seller is offering free shipping as part of the deal.

