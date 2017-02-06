Toronto man charged with attempted murder after house set on fire with 4 people inside

A 22-year-old Toronto man has been charged with arson and attempted murder after police say a home in the city’s north end was intentionally set on fire with four people inside.

Emergency crews responded to reports of several fires in the Grandravine Drive and Sentinel Road area Sunday just after 3 p.m.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said several residents reported a snowmobile, a car and a school bus at nearby Lamberton Public School were deliberately set on fire.

READ MORE: Toronto man, teen boy face 39 charges in attempted murder and robbery case

Police said the car fire quickly spread from the driveway to the house and the suspect was known to those inside. The house suffered significant exterior damage.

George Sebou was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of arson having disregard for human life, four counts of arson causing property damage, possession of incendiary material for arson, uttering threats and assault. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).