$90M investment in Saint John hospital to improve efficiency: government

Redesign and renovations at Saint John Regional Hospital is getting a major boost from the government, as Premier Brian Gallant announced Monday $90 million to go toward the project.

The money will cover the costs of redesigning and redeveloping the intensive care unit (ICU) as well as surgical and oncology units, according to a release.

Work on design, planning and construction documentation are set to get underway this year, accounting for $2.5 million of that chunk of money. The planning and design will be done in partnership with the provincial government and Horizon Health.

“This investment will help the Saint John Regional Hospital provide even stronger health care to New Brunswickers,” Gallant said in a release.

The entire renovation process is expected to happen over the next five years.

The government expects the redesign will increase efficiency across the hospital — with the ICU working better and more co-operation between departments, it’s hoped work will be streamlined between the ICU, surgery and oncology.

The government says the hospital improvements will “help facilitate high-quality patient and family-centred care.”

Saint John Regional Hospital was opened in 1982.

According to Horizon Health, it’s the largest tertiary care hospital in the province, and is the primary referral centre for major trauma and cardiac care.