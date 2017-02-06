Canada
February 6, 2017 5:35 am

Federal economic growth council to unveil recommendations ahead of budget

By Staff The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Bill Morneau stands during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. The Trudeau government's economic advisers will unveil a new blueprint Monday highlighting several goals — from bringing more women and indigenous people into the labour force to helping workers adapt to the rapidly evolving needs of the job market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

OTTAWA – The Trudeau government’s group of economic advisers will release a new set of recommendations today that could help shape the upcoming federal budget.

The growth council was handpicked by Finance Minister Bill Morneau to help advise Ottawa on how to boost economic growth over the long term.

The group’s latest suggestions are expected to focus on lifting labour-force participation for underrepresented demographic groups like women and upgrading workers’ skills for the swiftly evolving job market.

The proposals are also expected to recommend implementing growth strategies for key sectors, boosting innovation and broadening trade.

The Liberal government is widely expected to incorporate at least some – and perhaps many – of the council’s suggestions into a budget plan, which will be tabled in the coming weeks.

Last fall, the council provided prescriptions for Ottawa on attracting more talent through immigration, increasing infrastructure investments and luring more foreign investment to Canada.

The group is made up of 14 experts from business and academia and is chaired by Dominic Barton, managing director of global consulting giant McKinsey & Co.
