World
February 5, 2017 1:05 pm

WATCH: Prince Harry beats Will and Kate in charity race

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Prince William along with with his wife Kate and Prince Harry raced each other as part of a relay race with runners training for the London Marathon Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were outsprinted by Prince Harry as they took to the track at the Olympic Park in London for their mental health charity on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The royal trio were joined by around 150 other runners and competed against each other in the 50 metre sprint.

Despite being more appropriately dressed for running, the Duchess was beaten by William and Harry – who were wearing chinos and trainers.

The mental health campaign the royals support, Heads Together, shared a video of the race online.

