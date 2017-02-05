Regina ski hill joins attempt to break Guinness world record for snow angels

Mission Ridge ski patrollers led the local effort to help break the Guinness world record for most snow angels made at the same time across multiple locations.

More than 100 Canadian ski hills and resorts got involved. Eighty-four people at Mission Ridge participated.

The current record is 15,851 snow angels.

Saturday’s attempt still has to be reviewed and approved by Guinness officials.

Ski patrollers said the event held special meaning.

“I think all of the patrollers would consider themselves snow angels when they’re helping somebody out, for sure,” ski patroller Jonathan Richards said. “We’re trained to deal with all those situations and after you’ve helped them out, it’s definitely satisfying to know you’ve helped somebody out at the end of the day.”