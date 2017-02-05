Canada
February 5, 2017 11:57 am

Regina ski hill joins attempt to break Guinness world record for snow angels

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Patrollers and skiers at Mission Ridge joined the national attempt to beat the Guinness world record for most snow angels at the same time on Saturday.

Dave Parsons / Global News
A A

Mission Ridge ski patrollers led the local effort to help break the Guinness world record for most snow angels made at the same time across multiple locations.

More than 100 Canadian ski hills and resorts got involved. Eighty-four people at Mission Ridge participated.

The current record is 15,851 snow angels.

Saturday’s attempt still has to be reviewed and approved by Guinness officials.

Ski patrollers said the event held special meaning.

“I think all of the patrollers would consider themselves snow angels when they’re helping somebody out, for sure,” ski patroller Jonathan Richards said. “We’re trained to deal with all those situations and after you’ve helped them out, it’s definitely satisfying to know you’ve helped somebody out at the end of the day.”

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guinness World Record
Mission Ridge
Ski Patrol
Snow Angels

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News