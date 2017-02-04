3-year-old allegedly assaulted at Enfield daycare

A 55-year-old woman from Enfield is facing charges for the alleged assault of a three-year-old at an unlicensed residential daycare.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said they followed up on a complaint from the child’s parent after they noticed the child had suffered bruising.

East Hants District RCMP say they arrested the woman, who was a childcare provider at the daycare, on Februrary 3. She has since been released on conditions and is set to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 13.

Cpl. Clarke said RCMP have a list of all the parents whose child attends the daycare and will be following up with them in the coming days.