Politics
February 4, 2017 9:35 am
Updated: February 4, 2017 9:39 am

Donald Trump on Twitter: judge’s decision ‘is ridiculous and will be overturned’

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Federal judge in Seattle places temporary restraining order blocking Trump's travel ban

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce his displeasure with a Seattle judge’s ruling to block his executive order on travel.

READ MORE: U.S. judge puts brakes on Trump’s travel ban; White House vows a fight 

Trump said the ruling “essentially takes law enforcement away from our country.”

Interesting to note, White House spokesman Scott Spicer said on Tuesday that the executive order was not a ban.

WATCH: Spicer says Trump’s use of word ‘ban” doesn’t make his executive order a ban


Story continues below
Global News

Late Friday, it was announced that a Seattle federal judge issued a temporary restraining order which halted Trump’s ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

READ MORE: Airlines start to board barred passengers after U.S. judge puts brakes on Trump travel ban

The states of Washington and Minnesota had challenged Trump’s directive in a court in Seattle.

“The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” U.S. District Judge James Robart said.

The White House released a statement Friday saying they intend to challenge the ruling as soon as possible.

The U.S. president also stated his opinion that several Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban.

With files from Associated Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Travel Ban
donald trump travel ban blocked
donald trump travel ban halted
donald trump travel ban seattle judge
donald trump travel ban washington state
donald trump twitter
seattle judge travel ban
travel ban donald trump
Trump travel ban
trump travel ban blocked
washington state donald trump travel ban

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News