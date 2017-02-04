Donald Trump on Twitter: judge’s decision ‘is ridiculous and will be overturned’
U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce his displeasure with a Seattle judge’s ruling to block his executive order on travel.
Trump said the ruling “essentially takes law enforcement away from our country.”
Interesting to note, White House spokesman Scott Spicer said on Tuesday that the executive order was not a ban.
Late Friday, it was announced that a Seattle federal judge issued a temporary restraining order which halted Trump’s ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The states of Washington and Minnesota had challenged Trump’s directive in a court in Seattle.
“The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” U.S. District Judge James Robart said.
The White House released a statement Friday saying they intend to challenge the ruling as soon as possible.
The U.S. president also stated his opinion that several Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban.
With files from Associated Press
