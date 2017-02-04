Donald Trump on Twitter: judge’s decision ‘is ridiculous and will be overturned’

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce his displeasure with a Seattle judge’s ruling to block his executive order on travel.

Trump said the ruling “essentially takes law enforcement away from our country.”

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting to note, White House spokesman Scott Spicer said on Tuesday that the executive order was not a ban.

Late Friday, it was announced that a Seattle federal judge issued a temporary restraining order which halted Trump’s ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The states of Washington and Minnesota had challenged Trump’s directive in a court in Seattle.

“The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” U.S. District Judge James Robart said.

The White House released a statement Friday saying they intend to challenge the ruling as soon as possible.

The U.S. president also stated his opinion that several Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban.

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

