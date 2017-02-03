Coast-to-coast support for Asquith, Sask. after its Gordie Howe jersey is stolen

The entire nation has rallied around a small town in Saskatchewan – more specifically, its local hockey rink.

Last Sunday, thieves broke into the Asquith Centennial Sports Centre. They took money, an autographed Gordie Howe jersey and with it, part of the town’s faith in humanity.

“It’s an affront to us, our community and Gordie Howe’s memory because that is sacred and special to us as well,” said Jodi Nehring, a board member for the rink.

When Howe signed the jersey, he knew it was to raise money for the rink for the children of Asquith. It is the heartbeat of the small Saskatchewan town.

The youth even sent Mr. Hockey a message thanking him for his kindness.

Howe saw it before he died.

To have a jersey that was so cherished, so special to the community stolen has created a void words cannot describe.

“It was really disappointing and upsetting to all of us,” Nehring said.

As near and dear as the rink is to townspeople’s hearts, they also admitted it was pretty old, like most small town Saskatchewan rinks.

The utility bill is $10,000 a year. There’s a looming $9,000 insurance bill and maintenance on top of that. The loss of the jersey – one of their major fundraisers for the year – to thieves, was absolutely devastating.

In true Canadian fashion, everything has turned around.

“It always seems like the worst in humanity brings out the best in humanity,” said Kevin Rousell, a long-standing board member for the rink.

Hockey organizations have stepped up as well as individual hockey legends including Guy Lafleur, who was in Saskatoon on Friday for 57th annual Kinsmen Celebrity Sports Dinner.

“I could give one of mine to replace Gordie but I don’t think it’s going to replace Gordie Howe’s value wise,” laughed Lafleur.

“It would be a pleasure for me to sign a jersey and give it to the organization to raise as much money as they can.”

From coast to coast, ordinary people are doing extraordinary things to replace the beloved jersey.

“I figured nobody should be robbed of the chance to play minor hockey because someone decided to break in and steal a jersey,” said 18-year-old Steve Campo from Mississauga, Ont.

“I thought if I could do anything to help out, I think I probably should and that’s why I offered.”

The rink has secured a replacement from an area family and half a dozen others were offered to them.

At this point, no one is obligated to donate, but the jerseys keep pouring in.

“The sun has come out again,” Nehring said.

These are kind gestures that will help the town, its rink, and its children for years to come.

“Being able to move forward with the support that we’ve had has made this a much more positive experience then we could have ever hoped for,” Nehring said.

“We’re all very touched.”