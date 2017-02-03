51st annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon to take place Feb. 12, 2017

The 51st annual Variety Show of Hearts will be taking place on Feb. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Unlike other years, the telethon will only be taking place over one day but it is still packed with musical guests, entertainers and stories from kids around B.C. who are being helped by Variety.

Anyone is invited to come down and watch the telethon and you can register for tickets here.

Performers this year include Dan Mangan, Washboard Union, Dallas Smith and Angela Kelman.

Donations can be made online, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Follow all the news online with the hashtag #ShowOfHearts

Stay tuned for more information!

In October, the first-ever Variety Week was held on Global News, showcasing the amazing work Variety does around the province helping kids with special needs and their families.

WATCH: Count down to Variety’s 51st Show of Hearts Telethon

WATCH: Variety, the making of ‘Follow Your Heart’

WATCH: Variety Week, how PADS supports kids with special needs: