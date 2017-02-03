Angelina Jolie pens op-ed amidst Donald Trump’s travel ban controversy

Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to voice outrage following the implementation of Donald Trump’s travel ban.

On Friday, Jan. 27, U.S. President Trump signed an executive order to blocks citizens from Muslim-majority countries including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the United States for 90 days, as well as indefinitely suspending the admission of Syrian refugees into America.

Chaos erupted in airports globally as pre-approved refugees were barred from flights into the United States and detained if they had already landed at airports in U.S. cities.

RELATED: Hollywood responds after Trump’s travel ban could prevent Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi from attending Academy Awards

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to President Trump’s travel ban was to welcome anyone “fleeing persecution, terror and war” to Canada, writing: “Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.”

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

RELATED: Barbra Streisand, Ashton Kutcher and many more celebs slam Trump’s travel ban via social media

In response to Trump’s widely criticized executive order the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie, has penned an impassioned op-ed piece for The New York Times.

In her essay Jolie points out that “refugees are men, women and children caught in the fury of war, or the cross hairs of persecution. Far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves. The global refugee crisis and the threat from terrorism make it entirely justifiable that we consider how best to secure our borders. Every government must balance the needs of its citizens with its international responsibilities.”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey says ‘it’s time for us to embrace’ Donald Trump

The mother-of-six went on to reference her own children who are “all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens.”

She added: “I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation’s children. But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries — even babies — as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion.”

WATCH BELOW: Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in Jordan, blasts world leaders for lack of aid funding

RELATED: Donald Trump mocks, asks people to pray for ‘Apprentice’ host Arnold Schwarzenegger

“We must never allow our values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security,” she concluded, before reiterating that laws must be implemented based on facts, no fear. “Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength… We have to make common cause with people of all faiths and backgrounds fighting the same threat and seeking the same security. This is where I would hope any president of our great nation would lead on behalf of all Americans.”

Far from being terrorists, refugees are often the victims of terrorism themselves, says Angelina Jolie https://t.co/Z3ys4KmmYs pic.twitter.com/HXyHeimjiK — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) February 2, 2017

Also speaking out on behalf of refugees is fellow Hollywood heavyweight, Ben Stiller, who recently met with Syrian refugees on a humanitarian trip to Jordan.

On my trip to Jordan I met this Syrian @Refugees family, Muhammad and Alaa and their kids Hossein and Sema. Very nice people. #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/dDq6sIsi90 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 31, 2017

Eloquent words about the refugee experience from NBA star Luol Deng. #WithRefugees https://t.co/gtTX0qxW9I — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 1, 2017

Here are some FACTS. Only 1% of all refugees will resettle in another country. #WithRefugees https://t.co/G93gDycnyC — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 1, 2017