Kelowna rental double nightmare

With today’s very low vacancy rate, finding a place to rent in Kelowna is a challenge.

Two strangers looking for a rental ended up crossing paths after learning they had rented the same unit.

One of them got their money back while the other is out thousands of dollars.

They’re going public, hoping others don’t fall into the same trap.

Rachelle Magnan was going to rent a condo at Quail Ridge for $1100 a month. She was packed, rented a U-Haul and ready to move into her new place.

But things began to go sideways when the woman who she signed the lease with called to say the place wasn’t ready.

“She texted me early in the day saying we’re going to have to postpone that,” Magnan said.

Then Magnan met Austin Hunchak through Facebook and realized they had something in common.

“We had the identical stories,” Magnan said.

Hunchak and Magnan had rented the same condo from the same person.

Hunchak was supposed to take possession January 1 while Magnan was slated to move February 1.

Stu Lindsdell is the property manager for the unit. He said he’s aware there have been complaints about the occupants renting out the unit to several people at the same time.

Lindsdell said the tenants are actually renters and don’t have permission to sublet.

“We made a phone call and said if this is happening it’s got to stop now,” Lindsdell said.

After threatening to go to the police, Magnan got her money back.

But Hunchak is out thousands of dollars, mostly for hotel bills.

He did get a cheque from the leasers but says it bounced.

Despite being on the losing end of a deal that seemed to be too good to be true, Hunchak hopes others can learn from his troubles.

“It happens to the best of us. I was just happy to be able contact other people prevent this from further happening.”