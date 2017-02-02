New Tostitos chip bag can tell when you’ve been drinking

The Super Bowl is known as a platform for creative ad campaigns and it looks like Tostitos has hopped onto the bandwagon.

The tortilla chip brand has come out with a limited edition “Party Safe” bag that can detect traces of alcohol in your breath.

Created in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, it is hoped that this bag can raise awareness about drunk driving, and encourage people to not drink and drive.

The high-tech bag comes equipped with a sensor connected to a microcontroller calibrated to detect alcohol on a person’s breath.

According to Tostitos’ spokesperson, the bag is by no means a breathalyzer. That means it won’t give you exact blood alcohol content levels.

Instead, the “Party Safe” bag detects ‘any’ amount of alcohol on a person’s breath.

WATCH: Some companies are seeking cheaper alternatives to advertise during Super Bowl. Bobbi Rebell reports.

Here’s how it works: You blow into the bag and if the alcohol sensor turns green, then no alcohol is detected. But if it turns red, an image of a steering wheel appears along with a message reminding partygoers, “Don’t drink and drive.”

Tostitos won’t leave you hanging if the sensor turns red however. Drivers can enter a participating Tostitos UPC code on the back of the chip bag and get $10 off an Uber ride on Sunday, February 5 – Super Bowl day.

However, the offer is limited to the first 25,000 users who enter the promo code.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners is the advertising agency behind the unique bag.

“For a football fan, there is a lot of emotion involved with a game. It’s easy to drink more than you planned,” Roger Baran, creative director of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, told Adweek.

“A lot of times all you need to stop short of driving after drinking is a friend who calls you off. On Sunday of the big game, we want Tostitos to be that friend,” Baran said.

Unfortunately, Super Bowl fans in Canada will have to rely on their own powers of self-control this Sunday – the bag is only available in the States.