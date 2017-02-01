Swiss flight to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit after engine fails

Swiss International Air Lines says a flight bound for Los Angeles diverted to Nunavut on Wednesday.

The airline says the plane landed safely in Iqaluit after being diverted due to a “technical irregularity.”

It says a malfunction message led to an automatic shutdown of the left engine, adding that is what the system was programmed to do.

The flight originated in Zurich and the airline says it is working to get the passengers to their destination.

#LX40 diverted to Iqaluit with an engine issue (via @tattuinee). Per NOTAM, runway at YFB is currently closed. https://t.co/KTZBMi6XSn pic.twitter.com/zirmqjWq1f — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 1, 2017

The plane is a Boeing 777-300ER, which can carry more than 300 passengers.

Iqaluit airport has only one runway and usually receives aircraft holding no more than 15 passengers.

“Would you believe me if I told you the plane I was in lost an engine and now I’m stuck in the middle of the North Pole?,” Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Leroy Sanchez said in a tweet.

Sanchez was returning from a concert Tuesday in Zurich.

Avid plane spotter, Brian Tattuinee, filmed the airplane landing, after hearing about the diversion on social media.

The aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

-With files from Reuters