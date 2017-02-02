Entertainment
Prince Harry speaks with medical staff at London Ambulance Service

Prince Harry stopped by the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service on Thursday to encourage all workers to openly talk about their mental health, while promoting the launch of his Time to Talk Day, an annual initiative made to encourage mental well-being run by Time to Change.

During his visit, the 32-year-old brother of Prince William, who has also been promoting his Heads Together campaign, spoke with 999 officers in the Emergency Operations Control Room and paramedics in the ambulance garage.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry also spoke of his ten years of service overseas, relaying the importance of speaking about what you’ve seen.  “It shows the importance of talking,” he said upon hearing some of the workers’ stories. “For you guys every day is different, you never know what you are going to get.”

