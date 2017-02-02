Prince Harry speaks with medical staff at London Ambulance Service

Prince Harry stopped by the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service on Thursday to encourage all workers to openly talk about their mental health, while promoting the launch of his Time to Talk Day, an annual initiative made to encourage mental well-being run by Time to Change.

During his visit, the 32-year-old brother of Prince William, who has also been promoting his Heads Together campaign, spoke with 999 officers in the Emergency Operations Control Room and paramedics in the ambulance garage.