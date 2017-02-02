Fentanyl

More
Canada
February 2, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: February 2, 2017 3:34 pm

RCMP dogs helping in the fight against fentanyl

By Assignment Editor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: RCMP trainers at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. demonstrate how drug-sniffing dogs from across Canada are being trained to help in the fight against the opioid crisis.

A A

The RCMP have a new four-legged tool to help in the fight against fentanyl.

The force is in the process of training RCMP drug-sniffing-dogs from across Canada to help detect the deadly drug.

RCMP dog handler gives his dog the scent of fentanyl.

RCMP

“Our specialists have transformed pure fentanyl into a diluted liquid form, enabling our dogs to train with the real smell of fentanyl with no risk of inhaling it.

It is particularly efficient, making the dogs in the field extremely productive,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stebenne, senior trainer at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta, where the training is taking place.

READ MORE: Special coverage of the fentanyl epidemic

RCMP dog handler with fentanyl sniffing dog at scent wall.

RCMP

Three dogs have already been trained and that training  has already paid off, according to Insp. Akrum Ghadban, officer in charge of the RCMP dog training centre.  One of the dogs recently helped intercept 12,000 fentanyl tablets in British Columbia.

Eventually all 139 RCMP narcotics profile dog teams from across the country will receive the training, expected to be completed by mid-July 2017.

Fentanyl sniffing dog sits in front of RCMP dog handlers

RCMP

Fentanyl is an opioid about 100 times more toxic than morphine which can cause serious harm, including death. It has been used in tablets made to look like prescription drugs.

Special protective equipment is required for people who handle fentanyl.

RCMP

For more information on fentanyl from the RCMP click here.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
drug sniffing dogs
Drugs
Fentanyl
Innisfail
Naloxone
Opioid Crisis
Police dogs
RCMP
rcmp dog training centre
RCMP dogs
RCMP fentanyl dogs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News