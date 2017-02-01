February free entry
Free entry to Manitoba provincial parks in February

Birds Hill Provincial Park is one of the many parks offering free admission for the month of February.

Manitobans hoping to cross-country ski, snowshoe or hike during the month of February can do so for free in provincial parks.

The provincial government is offering free entry to parks for the entire month.

“Winter is a wondrous time to visit our provincial parks,” Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox said.

“Our parks offer countless opportunities to take part in winter activities or to simply enjoy the splendor of nature in a beautiful snowy setting. We encourage everyone to take a moment this winter to get outside and enjoy a walk in the park or blaze a trail with skis or snowshoes.”

Vehicle permits are not required in any provincial park, but SnoPasses are still required for snowmobiles using groomed trails in the parks.

There are groomed trails in 12 provincial parks for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and hiking. Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks also offer outdoor skating areas, hockey rinks and toboggan hills while fat biking is welcome at Birds Hill Provincial Park on the Oak Ridge Mountain Bike Trail.

Park interpreters are also offering several guided experiences this winter. Interpretive programs are free and offered year round in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks.  Highlights for the month of February include:

  • Cross-country ski clinic in Spruce Woods Provincial Park on Feb. 5.
  • Guided ski trip in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Feb. 18.
  • Learn to ice fish session in the Spruce Woods Provincial Park on, Feb. 19.
  • Winter safari in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Feb. 26.

