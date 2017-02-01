Canadian wingsuit flyer Graham Dickinson dies during BASE jump in China

A world-renowned Canadian wingsuit flyer has died during a BASE jump in China.

Graham Dickinson, 28, was reported missing last week after he failed to return from a jump on Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

According to a post from the World Wingsuit League (WWL), Dickinson’s body was found by local search and rescue near Tianmen Cave on Thursday morning.

Dickinson was known worldwide for wingsuit flying and BASE jumping. He was the 2016 WWL China Grand Prix bronze medalist and the WWL says “his name became synonymous for dangerous and challenging wingsuit lines.”

Dickinson was also known in Canada for BASE jumping from the Whistler PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola in February, 2014. The video went viral and was shot from a GoPro strapped to Dickinson’s chest.

A number of tributes have been posted to honour Dickinson.

Wingsuit flying involves flying through the air using a jumpsuit with inflated wings between the arms and legs. They can enable a person to glide more than three feet forward for every foot they descend.

More to come.