February 1, 2017 10:53 am

Police arrest six, seize narcotics in drug raids

By Global News

Six people have been arrested in drug raids across Greater Montreal in a joint effort by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), RCMP, and Laval police, Wednesday, February, 1, 2017.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Six people have been arrested in drug raids across Greater Montreal.

It was a joint effort by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), RCMP, and Laval police aimed at dismantling organized crime.

Police said Operation Estacade seized $911,300 CAD, 113.5 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA (methamphetamine), 281 pounds of cannabis and 50,000 methamphetamine pills.

Three of the six people arrested are from Montreal, while the three others are from Île Bizard, Blainville, and Laval.

Police said they are still searching for two other suspects from Terrebonne and Laval.

