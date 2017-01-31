Politics
January 31, 2017 7:35 pm
Updated: January 31, 2017 7:39 pm

Sally Yates worried Trump’s travel ban would favour Christians over Muslims: source

By Eric Tucker and Sadie Gurman The Associated Press

President Trump fired the acting Attorney General because she refused to enforce his ban on travelers from 7 majority Muslim countries. As Jackson Proskow reports, the White House is warning all bureaucrats to get on board or get out.

A A

A person familiar with Sally Yates’ thinking says the former acting attorney general has told others she felt Donald Trump‘s executive order on refugees appeared to favour Christians over Muslims and she was troubled by that.

The person says Yates knew her firing was a likely outcome if she refused to enforce the order, but did not want to resign and leave the problem unresolved for someone else.

The person was not authorized to discuss the situation by name and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Yates was “rightfully removed.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump fires acting U.S. attorney general after she tells staff not to defend travel ban

A former spokeswoman for Yates said she was not publicly commenting.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Travel Ban
donald trump travel ban sally yates
sally yates donald trump travel ban
sally yates fired
sally yates fired donald trump travel ban
sally yates fired trump travel ban
sally yates travel ban trump
sally yates trump travel ban
Trump travel ban
trump travel ban sally yates

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News