2-legged puppy saved by Ontario rescue group after being thrown away

An Oakville, Ont., dog rescue has come to the aid of a puppy with special needs after the dog was thrown in the garbage.

Cupid is already a heartbreaker at seven weeks old. With his puppy fuzz and playful personality, he is a hit with everyone he meets.

“Oh my gosh, he is feisty and sassy and just – he’s a little love muffin. He is exceptionally animated he is like a little Muppet,” Joan Znidarec, president and co-Founder of The Dog Rescuers Inc., told Global News.

Cupid in full #puppy nap mode. The #rescuedog went for prosthetic legs fitting & visit to vet thanks to @TheDogRescuers @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/11hRfdFC50 — Christina Stevens (@StevensGlobal) January 31, 2017

Cupid was likely thrown away because he only has two legs. He was born without his front legs.

His vet said he didn’t deserve to be treated like garbage.

“I was very upset that somebody would do something like that. They could easily have taken it to a regular vet clinic,” Dr. Gursharn Dev, a veterinarian with Fourth Line Animal Hospital in Oakville, said.

Spent morning with @TheDogRescuers and Cupid. The pup, who had been thrown in the garbage, captured our hearts @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/ccYMrrxtiT — Christina Stevens (@StevensGlobal) January 31, 2017

Cupid is also missing part of his tail.

“His tail probably was amputated – somebody just chopped it off,” Dev said, after giving the pup an otherwise clean bill of health.

On top of all of it, when the man who found Cupid in a bag in the garbage took the puppy to another rescue, the man was told they would not take the pup as they declared Cupid “unadoptable.”

Luckily, the puppy was then taken to Znidarec and she welcomed him with open arms.

She has already taken Cupid to be fitted for prosthetic legs. The prosthetist making molds of Cupid’s stumps explained he will have to rely more on his right leg, which is longer, in order to get his prosthetics moving.

“It’s going to be a challenge for him for sure,” Janice Olynich, the founder of PawsAbility, said.

It’s unlikely Cupid will ever run, but everyone involved believes he’ll be able to walk.

READ MORE: ‘Within minutes of dying’: Miniature horse saved by Ontario rescue group

“Cupid has just captured everyone’s heart, so we are going to do the best we can for him,” Znidarec said.

She wants to get him going on his new legs before putting him up for adoption, so the next step of his life’s journey is a still a month or two away.

Znidarec is certain Cupid will make a great companion.