Third party investigators probe RCMP shooting in Salmon Arm

A man has been shot by police in Salmon Arm.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC, which investigates police involved shootings, says RCMP officers were responding to a theft in progress at a 10th Avenue car wash at about 12:20 a.m. Monday.

According to the Mounties, the man was shot while he was attempting to escape arrest.

He was taken to hospital. His condition has not been made public.

The driver’s side window of a pickup truck is broken and there are at least a dozen bullet casings around the vehicle.

“IIO investigators will be conducting standard tasks including obtaining physical evidence from the scene, interviewing any civilian witnesses and designating and interviewing officers,” says the agency in a news release.

Witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.