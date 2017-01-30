Anti-gout medication could play key role in treating opioid withdrawal: Calgary researchers

Researchers at the University of Calgary believe they have uncovered an important piece of information when it comes to understanding how drug withdrawal symptoms work in mice and rats, which may benefit humans.

A team of neuroscientists has identified a target in the spinal cord and brain they believe is responsible for opioid withdrawal symptoms.

That target seems to react to a common anti-gout medication to reduce those specific withdrawal symptoms from morphine and fentanyl.

In a release Monday, the university said prior to this study, the actual mechanism of opioid withdrawal was not really understood.

They believe this off-label use of anti-gout medication could be significant in helping wean people off of opioids and are now working on developing a clinical trial with the Calgary Pain Clinic.

A spokesperson at the University of Calgary told Global News the only way to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms currently is through methadone, which is also an opioid and comes with a number of side effects.

Researchers said the anti-gout medication is Health Canada-approved, and has few side effects. It also did not affect the ability of the opioid to relieve pain

Currently opioids are one of the only medications available to help treat chronic pain, however they can cause severe withdrawal symptoms.

