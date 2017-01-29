Hundreds to protest Donald Trump travel ban at Peace Arch Border

Hundreds are expected to gather at the Peace Arch Border Crossing Sunday afternoon to protest Friday’s executive order signed by President Donald Trump that bans travel into the U.S. by citizens of seven Middle East and North African countries.

The rally planned by two Americans on the U.S. side of the border is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. and go until 5:30 p.m.

Americans and Canadians protest at Peace Arch border "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/fw6aJkfkzE — Tanya Beja (@TBejaGlobal) January 29, 2017

One of the organizers, Jesse Stanton, says the location was chosen because the Peace Arch is “a beautiful symbol of peace and openness, and seemed like a logical place to gather.”

He says the protest is an opportunity share frustration over Trump’s executive order.

“Our administration doesn’t share the traditional American values of inclusion and diversity. We are determined not to let this drastic change in our openness to the world go unchallenged.”

Stanton says it would be great to see a lot of Canadians at the rally but it was created with the intention for U.S. citizens to stand up to their government.

Whatcom County, located on the U.S. side of the Peace Arch Border, voted for Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election, with Trump receiving 37 per cent of the vote.