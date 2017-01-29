Canada
January 29, 2017 12:33 pm

5 injured, 2 arrested following Bell Centre brawl

Annabelle Olivier Headshot By Web producer  Global News

Police were called to the Bell Centre after a brawl broke out following following Brandon Cook’s TKO win over Montreal's Steven Butler. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Courtesy TVA
A A

Five people were injured Saturday night in a brawl at the Bell Centre following a boxing match pitting Toronto’s Brandon Cook against Montreal’s Steven Butler.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called by the Bell Centre’s security team at around 11 p.m. after a fight broke out at ice level, near the boxing ring.

The match ended three minutes into the seventh round with a TKO win for Cook.

Police said numerous fights broke out in the crowd after the final bell and people started throwing objects onto the ring.

“At the end of the fight people started throwing bottles and chairs and whatever they could grab,” SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

Cook was one of the five people injured after he was hit in the face by an ice bucket. Cook and his corner team quickly left the arena for security reasons.

Brandon Cook is taken to the mat after being hit in the face with a steel ice bucket thrown from rink side after scoring a technical knockout against Steven Butler, left, who was on his way to congratulate him for winning their IBF/WBA light middleweight North American championship boxing match in Montreal on Saturday, January 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Two security guards in their 20s were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while a 42-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

Brabant said it took roughly 30 minutes to diffuse the situation.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and according to Brabant, could face charges of armed assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Camille Estephan president of Eye of the Tiger Management and promoter of the match expressed his disappointment. He said the incident was “embarrassing” and qualified the actions as “irresponsible and inexcusable.”

–With files from the Canadian Press

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bell Centre
Bell Centre brawl
Boxing match
Brandon Cook
Montreal Police
SPVM
Steven Butler

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News