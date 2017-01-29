Vision Celebration Gala celebrates accomplishments of black community in the performing arts

The Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) held the 31st edition of its Vision Celebration Gala Saturday evening in Montreal, timed to herald the arrival of Black History Month.

A full house attended the event to celebrate the accomplishments of black artists who have contributed to the advancement of the performing arts in Canada.

This year’s recipients were the National Film Board of Canada’s (NFB) Pat Dillon-Moore, artist and singer Aiza Ntibarikure, Heritage Regional High School student Jazymn Seon and Dawson College theatre professor Winston Sutton.

The tribute to Sutton began with a generous presentation by his former colleague and mentor Donald Taylor and ended with a heartwarming rendition of To Sir With Love sung by Ntibarikure. This tribute from a former student was all the more poignant because in his remarks Sutton mentioned that Sidney Poitier was the actor who inspired him to a life in the theatre.

Dillon-Moore’s award was presented by Black Theatre Workshop vice-president Clarence Baynes, also the theatre troupe’s founder.

He praised her work in spoken word and the theatre, and also for her spearheading efforts as the first black woman manager of McGill University’s CKUT campus radio station. Dillon-Moore works tirelessly in Montreal’s black community and also works in marketing at the NFB.

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Melissa Duncan, Seon received the Victor Phillips award for young people who combine academic excellence and work in the arts and community service. A gifted musician and singer, she was commended for her dedication and commitment to music.

The Victor Phillips Award was initiated by Sutton when he was artistic director of BTW.

Ntibarikure received the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award. She graduated from the Dawson College professional theatre program in 2011 and has since worked in numerous English and French television shows. She launched her first single — Criminal, in 2017.

The Black Theatre Workshop is now in its 46th season in Montreal. It will present Angélique by Lorena Gale and directed by Mike Payette at the Segal Centre from March 15 to April 2.