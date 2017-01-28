New York cabbies to halt JFK airport pickups for an hour to protest Trump travel ban

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance is calling on its 19,000 members to observe an hour-long freeze on pickups at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday evening to protest President Donald Trump‘s move to halt people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

A post on the group’s Facebook page implored drivers of New York City’s iconic yellow taxis as well as Uber drivers not to pick people up from the airport from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to “stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane, unconstitutional ban on Muslim refugees and travelers.”

Taxi drivers will be protesting with a banner and signs outside Terminal 4.



We cannot be silent. We go to work to welcome people to a land that once welcomed us. We will not be divided. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

In a separate post, the union claimed that Muslims and immigrants together make up the vast majority of its workforce, and that Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric could encourage acts of violence against taxi drivers.

“By sanctioning bigotry with his unconstitutional and inhumane executive order banning Muslim refugees from seven countries, the president is putting professional drivers in more danger than they have been in any time since 9/11 when hate crimes against immigrants skyrocketed,” the post read.

The union also slammed the Trump administration for what it called a “rhetoric of hate spewed from the bully pulpit” and an “unconstitutional act of pure bigotry.”

Trump’s ban on travelers holding passports from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen has caused widespread confusion and panic, with some travelers turned back from U.S.-bound flights and others unsure about whether they will be able to enter the U.S.