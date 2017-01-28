Black youth socio-economic development summit held in Montreal

The first ever black youth socio-economic development summit was held on Saturday at Montreal’s HEC.

The summit focused on addressing the challenges members of the black community often face. It was also an opportunity to offer support to entrepreneurs of various black communities so that they may actively contribute to the province’s economic development.

Some of that support came in the shape of a $1.5 million investment over three years, offered by some of Montreal’s black entrepreneurs to finance community businesses.

The hope is to keep young professionals and entrepreneurs like in Quebec.

Best said he is often tempted to leave Montreal and search for employment in other cities such as Toronto.

“[Entrepreneurs] often feel like they have to leave and establish themselves elsewhere,” Best said. “Then somewhere, somehow, Quebec sort of wakes up.”

Community leaders, such as Tiffany Callender from the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association, said they want government to take notice of their unified front and use their expertise.

“The black community have made their examples of resilience,” Callender said. “We’ve proven that time and time again despite systemic issues that we face and the marginalization that we face, that we make our effort to thrive towards a better future.”

Montreal’s black communities make up 10 per cent of the city’s population.