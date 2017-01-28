Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi to miss Academy Awards due to Trump immigration order

U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban will reportedly keep Oscar-nominee Asghar Farhadi from attending the Academy Awards in February.

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film…#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

The Iranian’s film The Salesman has been nominated for best foreign language film.

READ: Iraqis, Yemeni blocked from New York-bound flight in Cairo as U.S. ban takes effect

Farhadi won an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2012 for his movie A Separation.

One of the The Salesman’s lead actors, Taraneh Alidoosti, had previously announced she would skip the ceremony in protest of Trump’s decision.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order indefinitely suspending entry of Syrian refugees which also included a 30-day suspension of visa applications from seven countries.

READ: Trump refugee ban causes chaos, panic, anger worldwide

The U.S. State Department said the three-month ban in the directive applied to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim-majority nations.

“I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Don’t want them here,” Trump said.

With files from Associated Press