January 28, 2017 10:33 am
Updated: January 28, 2017 10:36 am

VPD investigate fatal shooting in Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Savoy Hotel.

Kevin Church
Vancouver police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Downtown Eastside Friday night.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots around 10:30 p.m. at the Savoy Hotel on East Hastings Street near Gore Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

