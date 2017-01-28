VPD investigate fatal shooting in Downtown Eastside
A A
Vancouver police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Downtown Eastside Friday night.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots around 10:30 p.m. at the Savoy Hotel on East Hastings Street near Gore Avenue.
Police arrived and found a man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.
Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.