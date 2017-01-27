Donald Trump says ‘dishonest’ media is the United States’ new ‘opposition party’

President Donald Trump is joining his chief strategist in the assessment that the media is the country’s “opposition party.”

Echoing comments made by Steve Bannon earlier this week, Trump told CBN News that he believes “the dishonesty, total deceit and deception. It makes them certainly partially the opposition party.”

He continues, “I think they’re much more capable than the opposition party. The opposition party is losing badly. Now the media is on the opposition party’s side.”

READ MORE: White House says media delegitimizing Trump, says won’t ‘take it’

But he says, “The fortunate thing about me is I have a big voice. I have a voice that people understand. And you see it now.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked journalists and accused them of delegitimizing his presidency.

WATCH: White House press secretary ‘demoralized’ by tone of media’s coverage of Donald Trump



On his first full day in office, the president berated the media for underestimating the crowds at his inauguration, and turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters into an airing of grievances about “dishonest” journalists.

Standing in front of a memorial for fallen CIA agents, Trump accused the media of making up stories of a feud between himself and the intelligence community, and called journalists “among the most dishonest beings.

WATCH: Trump gets applause at CIA headquarters for calling media ‘among the most dishonest human beings’



Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer set the tone for the president’s approach towards media relations during his first on-camera appearance at the White House last week.

“There’s been a lot of talk in the media about holding Donald Trump accountable. And I’m here to tell you that it goes two ways. We’re going to hold the press accountable as well,” Spicer said.