B.C. man’s ‘parking lot rage’ results in serious self-inflicted wound

A 37-year-old Esquimalt man had to have emergency surgery on Thursday after he severed an artery in his leg.

But Saanich Police are warning about his behaviour as it appears the man stabbed himself during some “parking lot rage.”

Police say the man had been at Pearkes Arena when he returned to his vehicle and found another car parked extremely close to his. Obviously annoyed by this, police say the man used a knife to puncture a tire but “was unfamiliar with the physics behind his actions.”

He ended up stabbing himself.

It was at this point he realized he would need some medical attention so he started driving to the hospital. However, he had to pull over and call for an ambulance because he was bleeding heavily and losing a lot of blood.

As the man recuperates at the hospital Saanich Police are continuing their criminal investigation into the mischief portion of what happened. They are asking any witnesses to call them at 250-475-4321.