2 dead, 2 in hospital in wake of devastating New Brunswick ice storm

Two people are dead and two more are in hospital, possibly as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning as thousands of New Brunswickers are nearing the end of their third day living without power, according to Premier Brian Gallant.

Gallant reminded the public about the dangers of using generators, barbecues and open flames indoors as a way of heating their homes during an update Friday afternoon on restoration efforts after this week’s ice storm.

RCMP spokesman Paul Greene told The Canadian Press the Mounties responded to the deaths of a 62-year-old man at his home in Petite Riviere de l’ile on Lameque Island in the Acadian Peninsula on Thursday night and the death of a 74-year-old woman in her garage in Saint-Leolin, also a small community on the Acadian Peninsula, on Thursday afternoon.

Greene said the man’s death was believed to be caused by carbon monoxide from a generator running in the home, while the death of the woman also appeared to be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, though few details were available on Friday night.

Autopsies were to be carried out in both cases.

Gallant said NB Power has 300 crews on the ground across the province trying to return power to customers.

By 4:30 p.m. Friday, more than 56,000 customers were still without power. At the height of the storm, more than 130,000 people were in the dark.

It is expected, he said, that 99 per cent of Sussex and Moncton, and 85 per cent of Miramichi would be have power back by Friday night.

Other communities were told it could possibly be days before their power is restored.

Fire officials in Sussex urged residents to be safe Thursday, as they deal with the prolonged power outages, saying that often times people don’t know what products are safe to use to heat a home.

Here’s a list of the more than two dozen warming centres have been opened across New Brunswick:

Bas-Caraquet – École L’Escale des Jeunes

Bertrand – Municipal Office

Blackville – Fire Hall

Blackville – 137 Main St.

Bouctouche – JK Irving Centre, 30 Évangéline St.

Burnt Church (Esgenoôpetitj) First Nation – Bingo Plex – Route 11

Caraquet – City Hall

Chipman – Fire Department

Eel Grould First Nation – Church

Hampton – Community Centre, 808 Main St.

Hillsborough – Fire Hall

Lagaceville – Church

Lamèque – Résidences Lucien Saindon

Memramcook – Arena

Miramichi – Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave.

Miramichi – Linden Rec Centre

Moncton – City Hall

Moncton – Resurgo Place

Moncton – Coliseum

Moncton – Crossman Community Centre

Paquetville – Centre du savoir

Pointe-du-Chêne – Recreational Centre

Rexton – Fire Hall

Riverview – Coverdale Recreation Centre

Rogersville – Municipal Office

Saint-Léolin – Club de l’age d’or

Salisbury – Lions Club

Salisbury – Village Office

Salisbury – Fire Department

Shediac – Multipurpose Centre

Shippagan – Centre Universitaire

Tracadie – Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Sheila)

– With files from Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press