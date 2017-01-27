Politics
January 27, 2017 1:52 pm
Updated: January 27, 2017 2:15 pm

Donald Trump accepts Queen Elizabeth’s invitation for a state visit

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: British Prime Minister Theresa May said during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump Friday that she is delighted the president and the first lady has accepted the Queen’s invitation to pay a state visit.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has invited U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year and he has accepted, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

May was speaking at a news conference in Washington during the first visit to the White House by a foreign leader since Trump’s inauguration a week ago.

Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, who share an unusual bond as the products of anti-establishment uprisings, sat down on Friday for a difficult search for unity on NATO, Russia and trade. The meeting marked Trump’s first with a foreign leader since taking power a week ago, and could go a long way toward determining how crucial Trump considers the traditional “special relationship” between the two countries.

