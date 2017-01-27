Canada
Halifax Convention Centre to host federal Liberals in 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press

An inside look at the new Halifax Convention Centre. The federal Liberal party will hold its biennial convention at the convention centre in 2018.

The federal Liberal party will hold its biennial convention next year in Halifax.

It will be held at the still-under construction Halifax Convention Centre from next April 19 to 22, the first time the party has held its convention in the port city.

The convention centre trumpeted the news Friday, saying it will attract thousands of people and generate an estimated $3 million in direct spending.

The convention centre, part of a massive, mixed-use development being built with $169.2 million in government funding, has been plagued by delays that have forced out multiple other conventions and events.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, a former Liberal MP who hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a town hall event this month, said his city is looking forward to “welcoming this and the many gatherings to come in the Halifax Convention Centre.”

The party’s last convention was in Winnipeg.

