Lions Bay councillor resigns following family abuse allegations

Allegations of family abuse decades ago have now forced a councillor in Lions Bay to resign her position on council.

Police are also investigating.

Lions Bay residents are politicians are learning councillor Eileen Wilke is suing her daughter for revealing details about childhood sex abuse by Wilke’s husband Ronald.

The abuse that was admitted in legal documents, which kept the abuse secret.

The documents also show Wilke’s daughter was paid $33,000 to pay for therapy.

A petition in Lions Bay began circulating after the daughter recently made the information public.

“I don’t want a person like that in the village,” said John Pappas who launched the Change.org petition. “Those values don’t stand for what this village stands for.”

“You don’t expect one of the pillars of a community to have this kind of past.”