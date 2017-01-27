alt-right
January 27, 2017 10:03 am

UBC removes ad from alt-right U.S. website Breitbart News

Amy Judd

Young men walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., on November 22, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The University of British Columbia (UBC) has removed an ad from an alt-right news website in the United States.

The university has pulled an ad promoting its new swimming pool from Breitbart News.

The ultraconservative media outlet came under fire during the U.S. election.

President Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon has promoted the site as a champion for the alt-right, combining racism and white nationalism.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s team: What we know about Stephen Bannon, the alt-right mogul now in the White House

A UBC spokesperson says an advertising agency had accidentally included the publication in its pool of clients.

