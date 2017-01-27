UBC removes ad from alt-right U.S. website Breitbart News

The University of British Columbia (UBC) has removed an ad from an alt-right news website in the United States.

The university has pulled an ad promoting its new swimming pool from Breitbart News.

The ultraconservative media outlet came under fire during the U.S. election.

President Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon has promoted the site as a champion for the alt-right, combining racism and white nationalism.

A UBC spokesperson says an advertising agency had accidentally included the publication in its pool of clients.