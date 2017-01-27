Iraqi flag raised over Mosul university after city’s eastern half liberated from ISIS

Iraqi forces raised the Iraqi flag outside the Mosul University on Friday.

Iraqi military vehicles, some adorned with flowers and carrying Iraqi flags, drove past the cheering crowd gathered at the university complex, while soldiers showed a “V” for victory sign.

The university is located in the eastern section of Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city which is divided by the Tigris River into roughly eastern and western half.

The Iraqi army, buoyed by their victory this month in liberating the eastern half of Mosul from Islamic State militants, is now pushing into IS-held villages north of the city.

Iraqi forces launched the massive operation to retake Mosul in October.