Should Quebec schools be subjecting students to weigh-ins in gym class?

Should the practice of weighing students in gym class be abolished in Quebec?

A group of concerned parents thinks so, arguing it can be a humiliating experience and lead to body image issues.

On Thursday, the Quebec Federation of Parents Committees (FCPQ), presented a memoir to a Quebec parliamentary commission looking into the issue.

FCPQ president Corinne Payne explained part of the problem with weigh-ins stems from a lack of clear guidelines.

“Right now, it’s a practice that’s isolated, there’s no best practices in place. Some people are doing it, some people are not doing it. Sometimes it is done in front of the class. Sometimes it is done in private,” Payne told Global News.

“There is no way that this is supposed to be done properly to ensure the best interest of our children.”

Advocates worry students’ health, both mental and physical, are at risk.

They argue some students could experience anxiety, suffer from low self-esteem or even develop eating disorders.

Above and beyond the lack of best practices, Payne decries the lack of support or follow-up measures for those struggling with weight issues.

“The research clearly shows that a weight of a child alone, used as a number, can have a more detrimental effect on their emotional and overall well-being than it will ever have on their actual health if it’s not followed up properly with the right tools put in place,” she said.

While there are no clear numbers on the prevalence of the practice, Payne said it seemed to occur more frequently in high schools and colleges than in elementary schools.

According to Payne, students suffering from emotional, intimidation or body issues as a result of being weighed in front of classmates is not a cost parents are willing to pay.

Payne said that, for some students, the stress occasioned by stepping on the scale can be what leads them to eventually drop out of school.

“We can’t afford to lose one student in Quebec that will abandon their education or drop out,” Payne said.

“We already have a drop out rate that is unacceptable.”

Rather than weighing students, parents advocate that educators teach children about healthy lifestyle choices and the need for valuing a wide range of body types.

An online petition garnered over 4,300 signatures in favour of putting an end to what many consider a demeaning practice.

The National Assembly is now weighing in on the issue with MNAs holding hearings on the topic.

A committee will then make recommendations to the Ministry of Education.