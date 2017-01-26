Small hole found on pipeline after oil spill near Ocean Man First Nation in Sask.

The Saskatchewan government said a small hole has been discovered on top of a pipeline after an oil spill on the Ocean Man First Nation.

According to government officials, after the pipeline, which is owned by Tundra Energy Marketing Limited (TEML), was exposed on Jan. 25 a small hole on top of the pipe, located on a weld connecting two segments of pipe, was seen by provincial officials.

The province was notified of the pipeline leak about 18 kilometers north of Stoughton, Sask. on Jan 20. Two hundred thousand litres of crude oil leaked onto First Nation farmland.

Tundra Energy has been leading the cleanup. The government says so far 180,000 litres (180 m3) of oil has been recovered and 454.9 tonnes of soil has been removed. Removal of saturated soil will continue after the affected line has been removed.

The government said excavation has confirmed only one pipeline was in the area of the spill and the source of the oil was the four-inch steel pipe owned by TEML. The pipeline, which was constructed in 1968, stretches for two kilometres and forms part of the larger south-east Saskatchewan crude oil gathering system.

The pipeline was most recently operated by Enbridge Income Fund Holdings in 2016.

According to the government, the damaged part of the pipe was sealed and the remaining oil in the pipeline is being removed. The size of the hole will be determined when the line is fully purged and the damage examined.

The government said there is no evidence from the initial visual inspection of the pipe that the break was a result of a ground disturbance.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Division of the government has confirmed that there have been no incidents involving this pipeline recorded in its database, which was established in 1991.

There are also no records on file of formal inspections of provincial officials of the pipeline. The government said the pipeline was licensed in 2014 and records are not kept on inspections of unlicensed pipelines. The pipeline was not licensed at time of construction as short pipelines under 15 kilometres were exempt from licensing at the time under provincial law.

The leaked oil was contained within a slough on the land and the government said the depth of cover at the break point is approximately 0.6 metres.

The government said the purging of the oil should wrap up Thursday and the damaged part of the pipeline will be removed for testing by Acuren Engineering.

The province will be investigating the oil spill.