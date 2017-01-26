Residents upset over barricades in Belgravia

Concrete barriers erected in Edmonton’s Belgravia neighbourhood have left some residents baffled and frustrated.

Surrounding the intersection of 77 Avenue and 116 Street, the barriers were installed earlier this month by the city as a pilot project that runs until April.

The community is due for new streets and sidewalks and planners are looking to potentially redesign and narrow the oddly-shaped intersection to better control the flow of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“It’s really our only chance to make changes because we only get into these neighbourhoods once every 50 to 60 years,” Dale Lehman, supervisor of the Building Great Neighbourhoods renewal program, said.

“We looked at the intersection and saw that it was very irregular and although there is no history of issues with pedestrians, we did see some potential problems and we tried to address those,” he said.

But longtime residents are still scratching their heads at the move.

“We have not had an accident here – at least for my 34 years here – and as other people have said, over 40 years… there’s been no accidents. So, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Bill Brady said.

Brady adds the barriers are simply creating challenges such as reducing street parking availability.

St. Paul’s United Church, which has heavily relied on the availability of street parking for members of its congregation, is being adversely affected, according to some residents.

“All the parking has been brought to a halt,” Brady added.

Beyond that, residents like Debby Waldman say the obstructionist aspect of the temporary barriers can cause other problems too.

“They are doing this to be safe, but they’ve created barricades,” she said. “I cannot get to the street unless I go from one end of the property line to the other or if I go over a barricade.”

Waldman added it’s not simply a matter of inconvenience but a potential hazard for people with mobility issues.

“I’m able-bodied so I can go over a barricade, but there are others who aren’t that able-bodied and they should able be to be dropped off in front of my house and have a reasonable expectation that they can get to the sidewalk. They shouldn’t have to lift their leg to get over a barricade – that’s what really bugs me – that there was no consideration given at all.”

Some residents say that although the barriers are temporary for now, waiting for the trial period to end in April will be a long haul. Lehman says while the city has heard the residents’ concerns, the project was implemented with the best intentions in mind.

“We’ve been working and talking with the neighbours to see what we can do to accommodate their needs during the trial period,” he said.

“But we also have to look forward to the next 50 years. So just because there hasn’t been an incident (it) doesn’t mean there won’t be and we do have to try and be proactive and use our best judgment.”

-With files from Vinesh Pratap