Neighbours question why SPCA took so long to seize “neglected” dogs in Penticton

A Penticton resident could be facing animal cruelty charges after the alleged neglect of two spaniels and one Rottweiler.

Photographs provided to Global News show the animals huddled together in a 4 by 8 ft. wire cage; surrounded by their own feces.

The dogs were seized on Monday.

“It was the result of a call that went into our call center about their living conditions,” said Kathy Woodward, BC SPCA Senior Animal Protection Officer.

Two of the animals are being rehabilitated by the Kelowna SPCA.

“You can clearly feel the ribs. They all have demodex and yeast infections on their pads from living in the wet conditions they were in,” Woodward said.

Another is being cared for at the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna.

“There is no muscles, completely no muscle, just skin and bones beneath this fur. He was quite dehydrated, very very pale,” said Dr. Moshe Oz, owner of the clinic.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said concerned residents in the neighbourhood contacted the RCMP and the SPCA several times to report the squalid conditions where the dogs were living.

They question what took the animal welfare organization so long to finally seize the pooches.

Woodward said the SPCA was required to provide the dog’s owner advanced notice before arriving.

“We did attend each time we received a concern… our attendance was pre-arranged with the animal owner so upon attendance the dogs were in the yard playing, they had adequate food and water and the last time they were seen was at the end of December and they were in adequate body condition,” she said.

But neighbours didn’t give up their mission to rescue the dogs.

One neighbor invited the SPCA onto their own property so the animal welfare organization wasn’t required to give the dog’s owner advanced notice.

“We were able to observe the dogs from the complainant’s point of view and we could see the conditions they were living in,” Wooward said.

Another neighbour said the dog’s owner appeared welcoming.

“They were nice and friendly… I didn’t see any signs of abuse.”

No one was home when Global News tried to speak to the individual.

The SPCA said the dog’s owner could face charges of failure to provide adequate care and allowing the animals to be in continued distress.

Charges have not yet been approved by Crown Counsel.

As for the dogs, they will be looking for a loving home as soon as they are healthy enough for adoption.