Crime
January 25, 2017 4:14 pm

Ontario Provincial Police officer faces three charges after investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg/File
A A

KENORA, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say one of their officers has been charged with three criminal offences after an investigation that began this week.

The OPP say the alleged offences in the case occurred on Jan. 18, when the officer was off duty.

They say their investigation began on Monday.

READ MORE: OPP officer accused of impaired driving

Const. Steve Tetreault, a 28-year member of the OPP who is currently assigned to a detachment in Kenora, Ont., was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say Tetreault is charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and breach of recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ontario Provincial Police
Ontario Provincial Police Officer Charged
OPP
OPP officer charged
police officer charged
Steve Tetreault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News