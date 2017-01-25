Crime up in Regina

The year-end numbers from the Regina Police Service are in and crime is up in the Queen City.

According to the police, there were 20,114 crimes reported in 2016, which is 6.6 per cent more than the previous year.

The increase in total crime was driven primarily by property crime increases. Robbery climbed by 24.7 per cent, while motor vehicle theft increased by 17.2 per cent. Theft and break-and-enter both increased 14 per cent.

Crimes against people also went up in 2016. There were seven homicides in 2016, the same number as 2015, but there were 33 attempted murders, a 154 per cent increase from the previous year.

READ MORE: Gun crimes up in Regina in 2016: police stats

Sexual assaults increased by 16 per cent, with 43 reported last year compared to 37 sexual assaults reported in 2015.

Assaults dropped slightly by 1.5 per cent. There were 1,779 assaults reported in 2016 compared to 1,807 in 2015.

The crime statistics were included in a report given to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners Wednesday morning. The report also highlighted the fact that while crime is up compared to last year, it is actually down compared to 10 years ago.

According to police, compared to 2007, there were 12.1 per cent fewer crimes reported in 2016.