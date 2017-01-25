Epcor drainage utility proposal delayed by city council

Edmonton’s city council has asked for more time to look over information about Epcor’s proposal to take over the city’s drainage utility.

Ten people spoke before council about the proposal and all of them either wanted it delayed or rejected. Transparency was one of the main concerns.

Civil Service Union 52 president Lanny Chudyk represents members from both the City of Edmonton and Epcor. He told Global News council was right to ask for more information.

“It’s pretty easy to proclaim yourself and lean, mean economic machine that runs so neat and lean when you don’t really have to defend that with FOIP requests, transparency requests that City of Edmonton has to do with their drainage utility and the rest of their business aspects,” Chudyk said.

“The rate payer is the one that’s going to foot the bill. And while some of the projections are only 10 years out, when you look at them – if you were to do a thirty year study, and I believe councillor Henderson had asked for a thirty year projection, and that wasn’t provided.”

Progress Alberta executive director Duncan Kinney brought up Edmonton’s past dealings with Epcor as a reason for why the city shouldn’t proceed with this proposal.

“The big one I think is Epcor has history of over promising and under delivering when it comes to acquiring public assets and the dividend. And really, the precedent here was the Goldbar Waste Water Treatment Plant from 2009,” Kinney said.

Kinney said the promises Epcor made when proposing the Goldbar plant acquisition are not being met. He’s skeptical about Epcor’s claims of what they’re actually going to pay out to the city if they take over the City’s drainage.

“The unfortunate part of this whole dividend conversation is Epcor has politicized the dividend. They announced a $5 million increase of the dividend just a few short months after announcing the surprise big for the City of Edmonton’s drainage assets.”

In a 7-6 vote, city council decided to ask Epcor for a letter of intent. It’s expected to be be back before council on April 11.