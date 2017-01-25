Toronto sisters accused of blackmailing billionaire fail to appear in Nigerian court: report

Two Toronto sisters accused of attempting to blackmail a Nigerian billionaire with claims he cheated on his wife have failed to show up for a court hearing, according to local media reports.

According to the website Politics Nigeria, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo operated a website called NaijaGistLive. The news outlet alleged the sisters cyber-bullied several high-ranking men, including a billionaire named Femi Otedola, and accused them of cheating and seeing prostitutes.

Politics Nigeria said the sisters tried to blackmail Otedola by claiming they had evidence of him having an affair and recorded conversations of “sex romps” with politicians, club owners and businessmen.

The report said the sisters contacted the clients through a third party and demanded they pay “thousands of dollars or risk the release of the recordings/pictures/videos online through their website.”

In a video posted to YouTube on Dec. 29, the sisters apologized to Otedola and his family and said their intention was not to extort or hurt anyone.

On Wednesday, the website reported the sisters and their “Nigerian accomplice” Babatunde Oyebode a.k.a Baudex are facing extortion, cyberbullying and blackmail charges after a complaint to police by Otedola.

Politics Nigeria said the only defendant to appear in court Wednesday was Oyebode, who told presiding Justice E.A Ojo he had “no knowledge of their whereabouts.”

The judge reportedly issued a warrant for the two sisters and requested the case be transferred to the federal high court in Lagos, according to the news outlet.

“The absence of the ladies in court today has fueled rumors that the two sisters allegedly fled Nigeria silently last week,” Politics Nigeria stated.

“It is believed the sisters are still in possession of some digital copies of compromising pictures and videos of randy businessmen and politicians discovered on laptops and iPads seized from them by the Nigerian police.”

Global Affairs Canada has not yet responded to a request for comment but a spokeswoman said in a statement in December that consular services are being provided to Canadian citizens detained in Lagos, Nigeria. However, she said further details couldn’t be released due to privacy issues.

Global News hasn’t been able to independently confirm the allegations contained in the Politics Nigeria article.

With files from Nick Westoll and Cindy Pom