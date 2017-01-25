Cat ladies welcome: Montrealer sells condo with unique Kijiji ad, attracts thousands

Marie-Eve Martel, a self-proclaimed future cat lady was saved from a life of solitude when she met her Prince Charming.

Now, she is is selling her one bedroom condo in a creative fashion – and it is getting a lot of attention online.

In her Kijiji ad, Martel explains she is selling to a particular market – “cat ladies,” to be specific.

The unorthodox post has generated close to 200,000 page visits in 24 hours.

Situated on Bonaventure-Viger Street in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, about 30 km away from downtown Montreal, Martel explains the one room “feline haven” will set you back $129,998.

“At that price, you will be a homeowner for the price of a renter,” Martel said, adding the unlikely ad was a way to get a leg-up on the competition.

“There are a lot of similar condos for sale in my area, it is hard to get noticed and things weren’t moving so well.”

Martel decided she would try writing what she calls “a funny posting,” saying she was inspired by a couple who sold their home in Saint-Amable in a similar way a few years ago.

In the unique ad, Martel boasts that her condo is a short five-minute walk away from a McDonald’s, a great place to “eat my emotions away.”

The SAQ liquor store and local dépanneur are also close by – ideal for “drinking in solitude on my terrace,” Martel said.

“[The condo is] close to everything, no need for a car, it’s hipster like that.”

However, for the non-hipsters, the condo does come with its very own private parking lot.

“My condo is great for cat ladies because it’s small enough for you to clean it up in no time, but large enough just for you and your beloved pets,” Martel said.

She told Global News she is selling the apartment because her plan of living a lonely life in the one-room condo with her two cats has changed.

Martel said she has found “The Prince Charming” and the new couple is moving into the perfect “love nest,” a house with more than enough room for both Martel, her prince and, of course, the cats.

But before the young “family” can walk off into the sunset, the couple must first sell Martel’s condo.

The online posting garnered the attention of both real estate brokers and home buyers alike.

Martel told Global News she is really happy about all the attention, but stresses, “all I really need is one person who will like the condo as much as I did when I bought it.”

“I really hope that person will be as happy as I was to live there,” Martel said.

She will host open house visits from Thursday until Sunday.