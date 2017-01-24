Politics
January 24, 2017 5:37 pm
Updated: January 24, 2017 5:41 pm

Justin Trudeau says he misspoke when he said we need to ‘phase out’ oilsands

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary that he ‘misspoke’ about phasing out oilsands, something that caused controversy in Alberta.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he misspoke earlier this month when he talked about phasing out the oilsands.

He said petrochemicals from the oilsands will always be valuable–even though the world is moving away from fossil fuels.

Trudeau angered many in Alberta when he told a town-hall meeting in Ontario that the oilsands need to be phased out.

Alberta Opposition Leader Brian Jean responded by saying that Trudeau would have to go through him and four million other Albertans first.

Trudeau said he understands that critics will always try to jump on his words, but points to his approval of pipeline projects needed to develop the oilsands.

The prime minister met with his cabinet in Calgary Tuesday and has a town-hall meeting planned in the city, with doors set to open at 6:30 p.m. MT.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

