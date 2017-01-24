Medical marijuana dispensaries raided in Saint John

Police have arrested an unidentified number of people after raids at several medical marijuana dispensaries in Saint John Tuesday.

“The execution of today’s search warrants at the unlicensed Saint John medical marijuana dispensaries should not come as a surprise to anybody,” Saint John police spokesperson Charles Breen said in an emailed statement.

“We have been very clear and direct while stating our position that it was our belief these unlicensed dispensaries were operating outside of the law.”

With assistance from the Kennebecasis Regional Police and the New Brunswick RCMP, Saint John police investigated and raided the following dispensaries:

Medicinal Grounds, 104 Prince William Street

Medicinal Grounds, 505 Rothesay Avenue

BL, 8 Simpson Drive

King Canna, 76 Germaine Street

HBB Medical INC, 1714 Rothesay Road

HBB Medical INC 199 Chesley Drive

Breen went on to say that despite federal plans to legalize marijuana, police would continue to investigate illegal dispensaries.

“We are wholly aware that the federal government is undertaking work and conversations are taking place that will undoubtedly change the landscape in this country as it pertains to the future lawful possession, use and distribution of marijuana,” Breen said.

“However, we cannot hypothesize on what those changes will eventually be or when they will become the law of the land.”

Breen told Global News he could not comment on what was seized.